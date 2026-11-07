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Location:Bethany's Table
Map:15325 NW Central Dr. STE J-1, Portland, OR 97229
Phone: 5036140267
Email:devon@bethanystable.com
Website:https://www.bethanystable.com/events/lecole-no-41-wine-dinner
All Dates:Nov 7, 2026 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm

L'Ecole x Bethany Table Wine Dinner

Join Bethany’s Table for an exciting evening with L’Ecole No. 41, one of Washington’s most iconic wineries. We’ll taste 12 distinctive wines, paired with a delicious progression of small bites and substantial dishes crafted to complement every pour.

Discover what makes L’Ecole’s wines so special, meet fellow wine lovers, and settle in for a night of great food, great wine, and even better company.

Come hungry. Leave inspired. 🍷

 

Fee: $225 - $500

L’Ecole No. 41 & Bethany's table have teamed up for a night of incredible food and wine. Taste 12 distinctive wines, paired with a delicious progression of small bites and substantial dishes crafted to complement every pour. Come hungry. Leave inspired. 🍷

Bethany's Table
Bethany's Table 15325 15325 NW Central Dr. STE J-1, Portland, OR 97229
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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