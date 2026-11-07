|Location:
|Bethany's Table
|Map:
|15325 NW Central Dr. STE J-1, Portland, OR 97229
|Phone:
|5036140267
|Email:
|devon@bethanystable.com
|Website:
|https://www.bethanystable.com/events/lecole-no-41-wine-dinner
|All Dates:
L'Ecole x Bethany Table Wine Dinner
Join Bethany’s Table for an exciting evening with L’Ecole No. 41, one of Washington’s most iconic wineries. We’ll taste 12 distinctive wines, paired with a delicious progression of small bites and substantial dishes crafted to complement every pour.
Discover what makes L’Ecole’s wines so special, meet fellow wine lovers, and settle in for a night of great food, great wine, and even better company.
Come hungry. Leave inspired. 🍷
Fee: $225 - $500
L’Ecole No. 41 & Bethany's table have teamed up for a night of incredible food and wine. Taste 12 distinctive wines, paired with a delicious progression of small bites and substantial dishes crafted to complement every pour. Come hungry. Leave inspired. 🍷