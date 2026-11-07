L'Ecole x Bethany Table Wine Dinner

Join Bethany’s Table for an exciting evening with L’Ecole No. 41, one of Washington’s most iconic wineries. We’ll taste 12 distinctive wines, paired with a delicious progression of small bites and substantial dishes crafted to complement every pour.



Discover what makes L’Ecole’s wines so special, meet fellow wine lovers, and settle in for a night of great food, great wine, and even better company.



Come hungry. Leave inspired. 🍷

Fee: $225 - $500