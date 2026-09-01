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Location:Kuenzi Family Vineyard Wine Tasting Room
Map:7919 Spring Valley Rd NW,, Salem, OR 97304
Phone: 5039328313
Email:info@kuenzifamilyvineyard.com
Website:https://kuenzifamilyvineyard.com/
All Dates:Sep 26, 2026 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Kuenzi Family Vineyard Grape Stomp 2026

It's Harvest Time and Kuenzi Family Vineyard is having a good old-fashioned Grape Stomp! There will be fun for the whole family!

Event ticket prices are:
$30 for adults 21 & older
$20 for those 7-20 years old
6 and under are FREE!
*Purchase your tickets at the event!



Ticket includes:

-Glass of wine (adults*) or nonalcoholic beverage (children)
-Grape Stomp Experience
-Carnival Style Games & Prizes
-Yard Games
-KFV Keychain


Available for Purchase:

$6 T-shirt commemorating this year's Grape Stomp with YOUR footprints!
$8 Hamburger Meal: Includes baked beans, chips & watermelon!
$6 Hotdog Meal: Includes baked bean, chips & watermelon!
*nonalcoholic beverage also available



What is a Grape Stomp? Historically wine was made crushing grapes by foot to break the grape skins and release the juice. Yes, come prepared to take off your shoes!

Sign up here: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0B4AA8AB2CABFFC34-65491786-kfvgrape

 

Fee: $30 for adults 21 & older and $20 for those 7-20 years old. 6 and under are FREE!

Celebrate harvest at Kuenzi Family Vineyard’s Grape Stomp on Saturday, September 26, from 11 AM–5 PM! Enjoy grape stomping, carnival games, prizes, yard games, wine, food, and fun for the whole family. Come kick off your shoes and experience this classic winemaking tradition!

Kuenzi Family Vineyard Wine Tasting Room
Kuenzi Family Vineyard Wine Tasting Room 97304 7919 Spring Valley Rd NW,, Salem, OR 97304
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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