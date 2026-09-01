Kuenzi Family Vineyard Grape Stomp 2026

It's Harvest Time and Kuenzi Family Vineyard is having a good old-fashioned Grape Stomp! There will be fun for the whole family!



Event ticket prices are:

$30 for adults 21 & older

$20 for those 7-20 years old

6 and under are FREE!

*Purchase your tickets at the event!







Ticket includes:



-Glass of wine (adults*) or nonalcoholic beverage (children)

-Grape Stomp Experience

-Carnival Style Games & Prizes

-Yard Games

-KFV Keychain





Available for Purchase:



$6 T-shirt commemorating this year's Grape Stomp with YOUR footprints!

$8 Hamburger Meal: Includes baked beans, chips & watermelon!

$6 Hotdog Meal: Includes baked bean, chips & watermelon!

*nonalcoholic beverage also available







What is a Grape Stomp? Historically wine was made crushing grapes by foot to break the grape skins and release the juice. Yes, come prepared to take off your shoes!



Sign up here: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0B4AA8AB2CABFFC34-65491786-kfvgrape





Fee: $30 for adults 21 & older and $20 for those 7-20 years old. 6 and under are FREE!