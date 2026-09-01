|Location:
|Kuenzi Family Vineyard Wine Tasting Room
|Map:
|7919 Spring Valley Rd NW,, Salem, OR 97304
|Phone:
|5039328313
|Email:
|info@kuenzifamilyvineyard.com
|Website:
|https://kuenzifamilyvineyard.com/
|All Dates:
Kuenzi Family Vineyard Grape Stomp 2026
It's Harvest Time and Kuenzi Family Vineyard is having a good old-fashioned Grape Stomp! There will be fun for the whole family!
Event ticket prices are:
$30 for adults 21 & older
$20 for those 7-20 years old
6 and under are FREE!
*Purchase your tickets at the event!
Ticket includes:
-Glass of wine (adults*) or nonalcoholic beverage (children)
-Grape Stomp Experience
-Carnival Style Games & Prizes
-Yard Games
-KFV Keychain
Available for Purchase:
$6 T-shirt commemorating this year's Grape Stomp with YOUR footprints!
$8 Hamburger Meal: Includes baked beans, chips & watermelon!
$6 Hotdog Meal: Includes baked bean, chips & watermelon!
*nonalcoholic beverage also available
What is a Grape Stomp? Historically wine was made crushing grapes by foot to break the grape skins and release the juice. Yes, come prepared to take off your shoes!
Sign up here: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0B4AA8AB2CABFFC34-65491786-kfvgrape
Fee: $30 for adults 21 & older and $20 for those 7-20 years old. 6 and under are FREE!
Celebrate harvest at Kuenzi Family Vineyard’s Grape Stomp on Saturday, September 26, from 11 AM–5 PM! Enjoy grape stomping, carnival games, prizes, yard games, wine, food, and fun for the whole family. Come kick off your shoes and experience this classic winemaking tradition!