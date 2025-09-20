 Calendar Home
Location:Kuenzi Family Vineyard Tasting Room
Map:7919 Spring Valley Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
Phone: 503-932-8313
Email:info@kuenzifamilyvineyard.com
Website:https://kuenzifamilyvineyard.com/
All Dates:Sep 20, 2025 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Kuenzi Family Vineyard Grape Stomp

Get ready to kick off your shoes and join us for a timeless tradition at the Kuenzi Family Vineyard Grape Stomp! It's almost harvest time, and we’re inviting you to a day filled with family fun and grape-stomping excitement.

𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬:
▪𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗲: Saturday, September 20, 2025
▪𝗧𝗶𝗺𝗲: 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM PDT
▪𝗟𝗼𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻: Kuenzi Family Vineyard, 7919 Spring Valley Rd. NW, Salem, OR 97304

𝐓𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬:
▪𝗔𝗱𝘂𝗹𝘁𝘀 (𝟮𝟭+): $30
▪𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗹𝗱𝗿𝗲𝗻: $20

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭’𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝:
▪A glass of wine for adults 21+ or a nonalcoholic beverage for those under 21
▪Delicious charcuterie cup to enjoy
▪Grape Stomp Experience – feel the squish beneath your feet!
▪Carnival style games and yard games for endless fun
▪A souvenir to remember this year's grape stomp

This event is all about celebrating the harvest with old-fashioned fun. Bring the whole family for a day of laughter, games, and grape-stomping joy. Yes, you'll need to take off your shoes and get ready to stomp!

Secure your tickets now and join us for a grape-stomping good time! 🍷

https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0B4AA8AB2CABFFC34-58269151-kfvgrape

 

