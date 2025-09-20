|Location:
|Kuenzi Family Vineyard Tasting Room
|Map:
|7919 Spring Valley Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
|Phone:
|503-932-8313
|Email:
|info@kuenzifamilyvineyard.com
|Website:
|https://kuenzifamilyvineyard.com/
|All Dates:
Kuenzi Family Vineyard Grape Stomp
Get ready to kick off your shoes and join us for a timeless tradition at the Kuenzi Family Vineyard Grape Stomp! It's almost harvest time, and we’re inviting you to a day filled with family fun and grape-stomping excitement.
𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬:
▪𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗲: Saturday, September 20, 2025
▪𝗧𝗶𝗺𝗲: 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM PDT
▪𝗟𝗼𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻: Kuenzi Family Vineyard, 7919 Spring Valley Rd. NW, Salem, OR 97304
𝐓𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬:
▪𝗔𝗱𝘂𝗹𝘁𝘀 (𝟮𝟭+): $30
▪𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗹𝗱𝗿𝗲𝗻: $20
𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭’𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝:
▪A glass of wine for adults 21+ or a nonalcoholic beverage for those under 21
▪Delicious charcuterie cup to enjoy
▪Grape Stomp Experience – feel the squish beneath your feet!
▪Carnival style games and yard games for endless fun
▪A souvenir to remember this year's grape stomp
This event is all about celebrating the harvest with old-fashioned fun. Bring the whole family for a day of laughter, games, and grape-stomping joy. Yes, you'll need to take off your shoes and get ready to stomp!
Secure your tickets now and join us for a grape-stomping good time! 🍷
https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0B4AA8AB2CABFFC34-58269151-kfvgrape
Fee: $Adults 21+ $30, Under 21 $20
Grape Stomp, Glass of Wine Charcuterie Cup, Carnival Style Games, Yard Games, and Souvenir.