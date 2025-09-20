Kuenzi Family Vineyard Grape Stomp

Get ready to kick off your shoes and join us for a timeless tradition at the Kuenzi Family Vineyard Grape Stomp! It's almost harvest time, and we’re inviting you to a day filled with family fun and grape-stomping excitement.



𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬:

▪𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗲: Saturday, September 20, 2025

▪𝗧𝗶𝗺𝗲: 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM PDT

▪𝗟𝗼𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻: Kuenzi Family Vineyard, 7919 Spring Valley Rd. NW, Salem, OR 97304



𝐓𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬:

▪𝗔𝗱𝘂𝗹𝘁𝘀 (𝟮𝟭+): $30

▪𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗹𝗱𝗿𝗲𝗻: $20



𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭’𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝:

▪A glass of wine for adults 21+ or a nonalcoholic beverage for those under 21

▪Delicious charcuterie cup to enjoy

▪Grape Stomp Experience – feel the squish beneath your feet!

▪Carnival style games and yard games for endless fun

▪A souvenir to remember this year's grape stomp



This event is all about celebrating the harvest with old-fashioned fun. Bring the whole family for a day of laughter, games, and grape-stomping joy. Yes, you'll need to take off your shoes and get ready to stomp!



Secure your tickets now and join us for a grape-stomping good time! 🍷



https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0B4AA8AB2CABFFC34-58269151-kfvgrape

