Kriselle Cellars Tasting Room -13th Anniversary

Over the past 13 years, our Tasting Room has grown into something far beyond a place to enjoy wine. It’s where friendships are formed, milestones are celebrated, and memories are made. Many of you have been with us from the beginning, and so many more have joined along the way—you are truly the heart of Kriselle Cellars. 💛



This September, we’re raising a glass to YOU and to 13 years of community, connection, and incredible wine! Join us in the Tasting Room Friday & Saturday, September 27th & 28th, for a weekend full of celebration:



✨ Anniversary Wine Sale – stock your cellar with something special

🍷 Extra pours on every flight – because celebrations deserve a little more

🍴 Complimentary culinary tidbits – perfectly paired delights for the occasion

🥂 Festive spirit – a toast to 13 wonderful years and the many more to come



From the beginning, our mission has been to craft wines that reflect the Rogue Valley and to share them in a place where everyone feels welcome and celebrated. This milestone is a reflection of that mission—and of YOU, our community, who make it all possible.



Here’s to 13 years of memories, and to the flavor, joy, and beauty yet to come. Come celebrate with us September 27th & 28th—we can’t wait to raise a glass with you! 🥳🍇

Fee: $free