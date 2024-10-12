|Location:
|Knudsen Vineyards
|Map:
|9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
|Phone:
|503-580-1596
|Email:
|info@knudsenvineyards.com
|Website:
|https://www.exploretock.com/knudsenvineyards/
|All Dates:
Knudsen Vineyards tasting with Guest Vineyards
Our friendly team is excited to host you for a blended tasting of our wines AND wines from other wineries Saturdays in October:
October 5 - Patton Valley Wines
October 12 - Satyr Fire
October 19 - Ricochet Wine Company
October 26 - Lafayette & White Cellars
The tasting comprises 5 wines so plan for approximately 75 -90 minutes.
Fee: $35