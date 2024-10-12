Knudsen Vineyards tasting with Guest Vineyards

Our friendly team is excited to host you for a blended tasting of our wines AND wines from other wineries Saturdays in October:



October 5 - Patton Valley Wines



October 12 - Satyr Fire



October 19 - Ricochet Wine Company



October 26 - Lafayette & White Cellars



The tasting comprises 5 wines so plan for approximately 75 -90 minutes.

Fee: $35