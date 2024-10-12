 Calendar Home
Location:Knudsen Vineyards
Map:9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 503-580-1596
Email:info@knudsenvineyards.com
Website:https://www.exploretock.com/knudsenvineyards/
All Dates:Oct 5, 2024
Oct 12, 2024
Oct 19, 2024
Oct 26, 2024

Knudsen Vineyards tasting with Guest Vineyards

Our friendly team is excited to host you for a blended tasting of our wines AND wines from other wineries Saturdays in October:

October 5 - Patton Valley Wines

October 12 - Satyr Fire

October 19 - Ricochet Wine Company

October 26 - Lafayette & White Cellars

The tasting comprises 5 wines so plan for approximately 75 -90 minutes. 

 

Fee: $35

Knudsen Vineyards
9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
