|Location:
|Knudsen Vineyards
|Map:
|9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
|Phone:
|503-580-1596
|Email:
|info@knudsenvineyards.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.exploretock.com/knudsenvineyards/event/409829/annual-harvest-party
|All Dates:
Knudsen Vineyards Annual Harvest Party
We invite you to visit Knudsen Vineyards to celebrate the 2023 grape harvest! RSVP no later than September 8th to reserve your tickets.
This much-anticipated annual event is an open house from Noon-4 and includes:
- live music
- a seasonally-inspired harvest menu from Alchemy Catering
- a selection of our estate Rosé, Chardonnay and Pinot noir
- a carnival game or two
- and more!
We look forward to toasting the season in the beloved company of our supporters.
All are welcome to attend.
EVENT PRICING:
$35 - Family Roots Club Members - you must be logged into Tock to receive your discount or contact familyroots@knudsenvineyards.com
$50 - Regular price per guest
Minors and Designated Drivers:
$20 Event Ticket: Ages 12+ and designated drivers, includes catered appetizers (no wine)
$15 Event Ticket: Ages 2-11
Live music, wine tasting, light bites & more!