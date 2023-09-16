 Calendar Home
Location:Knudsen Vineyards
Map:9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 503-580-1596
Email:info@knudsenvineyards.com
Website:http://https://www.exploretock.com/knudsenvineyards/event/409829/annual-harvest-party
All Dates:Sep 16, 2023 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Knudsen Vineyards Annual Harvest Party

We invite you to visit Knudsen Vineyards to celebrate the 2023 grape harvest! RSVP no later than September 8th to reserve your tickets.

This much-anticipated annual event is an open house from Noon-4 and includes:

- live music
- a seasonally-inspired harvest menu from Alchemy Catering
- a selection of our estate Rosé, Chardonnay and Pinot noir
- a carnival game or two
- and more!

We look forward to toasting the season in the beloved company of our supporters.

All are welcome to attend.

EVENT PRICING:
$35 - Family Roots Club Members - you must be logged into Tock to receive your discount or contact familyroots@knudsenvineyards.com
$50 - Regular price per guest

Minors and Designated Drivers:
$20 Event Ticket: Ages 12+ and designated drivers, includes catered appetizers (no wine)
$15 Event Ticket: Ages 2-11

 

Fee: $50

Live music, wine tasting, light bites & more!

Knudsen Vineyards
Knudsen Vineyards 97115 9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
September (2023)
« August
October »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2023 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable