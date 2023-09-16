Knudsen Vineyards Annual Harvest Party

We invite you to visit Knudsen Vineyards to celebrate the 2023 grape harvest! RSVP no later than September 8th to reserve your tickets.



This much-anticipated annual event is an open house from Noon-4 and includes:



- live music

- a seasonally-inspired harvest menu from Alchemy Catering

- a selection of our estate Rosé, Chardonnay and Pinot noir

- a carnival game or two

- and more!



We look forward to toasting the season in the beloved company of our supporters.



All are welcome to attend.



EVENT PRICING:

$35 - Family Roots Club Members - you must be logged into Tock to receive your discount or contact familyroots@knudsenvineyards.com

$50 - Regular price per guest



Minors and Designated Drivers:

$20 Event Ticket: Ages 12+ and designated drivers, includes catered appetizers (no wine)

$15 Event Ticket: Ages 2-11

Fee: $50