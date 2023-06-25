|Location:
|Knudsen Vineyards
|Map:
|9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
|Phone:
|503-580-1596
|Email:
|info@knudsenvineyards.com
|Website:
|http://https://knudsenvineyards.com/experiences/
|All Dates:
KNUDSEN VINEYARD | Hike, Tasting & Lunch
With 51 years of history in the Dundee Hills comes a treasured library of Pinot noir! Join us for this vineyard hike, beautiful views a tasting of our estate wines.
Guests will begin their journey on a guided hike through the Pinot noir vines, followed by a tasting in our tasting room.
The experience will last approximately 2.5-3 hours and includes an informative vineyard hike and a hearty picnic-style lunch.
We can accommodate a maximum of 10 guests. $95 per person/ discounted for club members. $20 deposit is required and will go towards your ticket.
Club member price:
Walnut/Oak - 50% savings on hike experience
Alder - 25% savings on hike experience