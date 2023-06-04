 Calendar Home
Location:Knudsen Vineyards
Map:9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 503-580-1596
Email:info@knudsenvineyards.com
Website:http://https://knudsenvineyards.com/experiences/
All Dates:Apr 1, 2023 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Apr 2, 2023 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Apr 8, 2023 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Apr 9, 2023 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Apr 15, 2023 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Apr 16, 2023 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Apr 22, 2023 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Apr 23, 2023 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Apr 30, 2023 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
May 6, 2023 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
May 7, 2023 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
May 13, 2023 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
May 20, 2023 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
May 21, 2023 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
May 27, 2023 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
May 28, 2023 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Jun 3, 2023 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Jun 4, 2023 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Jun 11, 2023 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Jun 17, 2023 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Jun 18, 2023 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Jun 24, 2023 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Jun 25, 2023 11:00 am - 2:00 pm

KNUDSEN VINEYARD | Hike, Tasting & Lunch

With 51 years of history in the Dundee Hills comes a treasured library of Pinot noir! Join us for this vineyard hike, beautiful views a tasting of our estate wines.
Guests will begin their journey on a guided hike through the Pinot noir vines, followed by a tasting in our tasting room.

The experience will last approximately 2.5-3 hours and includes an informative vineyard hike and a hearty picnic-style lunch.

We can accommodate a maximum of 10 guests. $95 per person/ discounted for club members. $20 deposit is required and will go towards your ticket.

Club member price:
Walnut/Oak - 50% savings on hike experience
Alder - 25% savings on hike experience

