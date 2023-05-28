Location: Knudsen Vineyards Map: 9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115 Phone: 503-580-1596 Email: info@knudsenvineyards.com Website: http://https://knudsenvineyards.com/experiences/ All Dates: Apr 1, 2023 11:00 am - 2:00 pm

KNUDSEN VINEYARD | Hike, Tasting & Lunch

With 51 years of history in the Dundee Hills comes a treasured library of Pinot noir! Join us for this vineyard hike, beautiful views a tasting of our estate wines.

Guests will begin their journey on a guided hike through the Pinot noir vines, followed by a tasting in our tasting room.



The experience will last approximately 2.5-3 hours and includes an informative vineyard hike and a hearty picnic-style lunch.



We can accommodate a maximum of 10 guests. $95 per person/ discounted for club members. $20 deposit is required and will go towards your ticket.



Club member price:

Walnut/Oak - 50% savings on hike experience

Alder - 25% savings on hike experience