Location:Knudsen Vineyards
Map:9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 503-580-1596
Email:info@knudsenvineyards.com
Website:http://https://knudsenvineyards.com/visit-knudsen/#hike
All Dates:Feb 18, 2023 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Feb 19, 2023 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Feb 25, 2023 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Feb 26, 2023 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Mar 4, 2023 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Mar 5, 2023 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Mar 11, 2023 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Mar 12, 2023 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm
Mar 18, 2023 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Mar 19, 2023 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Mar 25, 2023 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Mar 26, 2023 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

KNUDSEN VINEYARD | Hike, Tasting & Lunch

Offered Saturdays & Sundays at 11:00 a.m.

With 51 years of history in the Dundee Hills comes a treasured library of Pinot noir! Join us for this vineyard hike, beautiful views a tasting of our estate wines.
Guests will begin their journey on a guided hike through the Pinot noir vines, followed by a tasting in our tasting room.

The experience will last approximately 2.5-3 hours and includes an informative vineyard hike and a hearty picnic-style lunch.

Knudsen Vineyards
Knudsen Vineyards 97115 9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

