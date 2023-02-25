Feb 18, 2023 11:00 am - 1:00 pm Feb 19, 2023 11:00 am - 1:00 pm Feb 25, 2023 11:00 am - 1:00 pm Feb 26, 2023 11:00 am - 1:00 pm Mar 4, 2023 11:00 am - 1:00 pm Mar 5, 2023 11:00 am - 1:00 pm Mar 11, 2023 11:00 am - 1:00 pm Mar 12, 2023 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm Mar 18, 2023 11:00 am - 1:00 pm Mar 19, 2023 11:00 am - 1:00 pm Mar 25, 2023 11:00 am - 1:00 pm Mar 26, 2023 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
KNUDSEN VINEYARD | Hike, Tasting & Lunch
Offered Saturdays & Sundays at 11:00 a.m.
With 51 years of history in the Dundee Hills comes a treasured library of Pinot noir! Join us for this vineyard hike, beautiful views a tasting of our estate wines. Guests will begin their journey on a guided hike through the Pinot noir vines, followed by a tasting in our tasting room.
The experience will last approximately 2.5-3 hours and includes an informative vineyard hike and a hearty picnic-style lunch.
