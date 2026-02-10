Kentucky Derby Party

Blakeslee Vineyard Estate presents our Annual Kentucky Derby Party — and trust us, this is one event you do not want to miss.



Dust off your boldest hats, sharpest suits, and most fabulous Derby looks… it’s time to show up in style.



Step into the excitement with live viewing and mock betting of vintage black & white Kentucky Derby races, bringing all the charm and thrill of Derby Day to life. Sip, socialize, and compete in a lineup of lively games while you go head-to-head for fabulous prizes.



Think you’ve got the look? We’ll be crowning Best Hat, Best Dressed Couple, and more — so bring your A-game.



Big energy, great wine, unforgettable moments… this is Derby Day, Blakeslee-style.

Fee: $45.00