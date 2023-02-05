 Calendar Home
Location:Remy Wines Tasting Room
Map:17495 NE McDougall Rd., Dayton, OR 97114
Phone: 503-864-8777
Email:connect@remywines.com
Website:http://https://square.site/book/79W2XSYQDNW0D/remy-wines-dayton-or
All Dates:Feb 5, 2023 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Jules Release and First Sunday Dolcetto Tasting

Happy Birthday Dad!!! To celebrate Remy's father's birthday, we're releasing the wine named after him! Our 2021 Jules Pinot Noir is 100% estate grown from the Dundee Hills.

Also, for the first Sunday in February, we will pull out four vintages of Dolcetto from our library and you can compare to the current release.

 

Fee: $30 ($15 club)

Release of our Jules Pinot Noir and First Sunday Library Dolcetto Tasting

Remy Wines Tasting Room
Remy Wines Tasting Room 17495 17495 NE McDougall Rd., Dayton, OR 97114
February (2023)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28        


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2023 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable