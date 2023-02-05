Jules Release and First Sunday Dolcetto Tasting

Happy Birthday Dad!!! To celebrate Remy's father's birthday, we're releasing the wine named after him! Our 2021 Jules Pinot Noir is 100% estate grown from the Dundee Hills.



Also, for the first Sunday in February, we will pull out four vintages of Dolcetto from our library and you can compare to the current release.

Fee: $30 ($15 club)