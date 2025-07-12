|Location:
Wetzel Estate
Map:
17485 Highway 22, Dallas, OR 97338
Phone:
5036236181
Email:
alma@wetzelestate.com
Website:
http://www.wetzelestate.com
All Dates:
Journal Paint Party!
🎨 Journal Paint Party at Wetzel Estate!
Join us on Saturday, December 13th | 12–2 PM for a relaxing and creative afternoon.
📔 $35 per person – includes all supplies and a complimentary glass of wine!
Unwind, sip, and design your own custom journal — the perfect personal keepsake or holiday gift.
📞 Call 503-510-4767 to reserve your spot! Space is limited.
Fee: $35