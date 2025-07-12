 Calendar Home
Location:Wetzel Estate
Map:17485 Highway 22, Dallas, OR 97338
Phone: 5036236181
Email:alma@wetzelestate.com
Website:http://www.wetzelestate.com
All Dates:Dec 13, 2025 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm

Journal Paint Party!

🎨 Journal Paint Party at Wetzel Estate!
Join us on Saturday, December 13th | 12–2 PM for a relaxing and creative afternoon.
📔 $35 per person – includes all supplies and a complimentary glass of wine!
Unwind, sip, and design your own custom journal — the perfect personal keepsake or holiday gift.
📞 Call 503-510-4767 to reserve your spot! Space is limited.

 

Fee: $35

Wetzel Estate
Wetzel Estate 17485 17485 Highway 22, Dallas, OR 97338
© 2025 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

