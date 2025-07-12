Journal Paint Party!

🎨 Journal Paint Party at Wetzel Estate!

Join us on Saturday, December 13th | 12–2 PM for a relaxing and creative afternoon.

📔 $35 per person – includes all supplies and a complimentary glass of wine!

Unwind, sip, and design your own custom journal — the perfect personal keepsake or holiday gift.

📞 Call 503-510-4767 to reserve your spot! Space is limited.

Fee: $35