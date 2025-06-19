Join Amaterra Winery for Live Music Thursdays!

It's time for live music on Thursdays once again at Amaterra Winery! Every Thursday throughout the summer from 5 pm to 8 pm, Amaterra will have live jazz outside (weather permitting) on The Terrace. Enjoy seasonal grilled bites along with cocktails, wine, and beer. Stop by before or after your dinner reservation, or stop by to take in the view and some tunes!



Since Amaterra is a private winery, they ask that one person in your party be either a Social or Wine Club Member. You can purchase a Social membership for a one-time $25 fee, which can be put towards two bottles of wine to go or a Wine Club membership.



Music Schedule:

Thursday, June 19: MoonPennies

Thursday, June 26: Caleb Paul

Thursday, July 3: Tracy Kim and friends

Thursday, July 10: Vince and Kacey

Thursday, July 17: Eric John Kaiser

Thursday, July 24: Tracy Kim and friends

Thursday, July 31: Courtney Freed and Friends

Thursday, August 7: Sabroso

Thursday, August 14: Tracy Kim and friends

Thursday, August 21: Sweet Preserves Jazz Band

Thursday, August 28: David Tutmark

Thursday, September 4: Tracy Kim and friends

Thursday, September 11: Vince and Kacey

Thursday, September 18: Blair Borax

Thursday, September 25: Moon Music

Thursday, October 2: Tracy Kim and friends



Amaterra

Meaning “For the Love of the Earth,” Amaterra Winery is a state-of-the-art winery, restaurant, and event venue set amid the tree-filled slopes of Portland’s West Hills. Just minutes from downtown Portland, Amaterra serves as a destination for residents and visitors alike, featuring a 12-acre vineyard, innovative gravity-flow winery, chef-driven restaurant, indoor and outdoor event spaces, as well as expansive valley views. Amaterra Kitchen + Social Club, which recently opened in Bend, Oregon, features a relaxed and evolving experience from wine tasting to full-service dinners that highlight seasonal, locally sourced ingredients and thoughtfully crafted menus. For more information, please visit: AmaterraWines.com.

Fee: $25