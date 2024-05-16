Join Amaterra Winery for Live Music Thursdays!

Every Thursday in May from 5 pm to 8 pm, Amaterra will have live jazz outside (weather permitting) on The Terrace. Enjoy seasonal grilled bites along with cocktails, wine, and beer. Stop by before or after your dinner reservation, or stop by to take in the view and some tunes!



Since Amaterra is a private winery, they ask that one person in your party be either a Social or Wine Club Member. You can purchase a Social membership for a one-time $25 fee, which can be put towards two bottles of wine to go or a Wine Club membership.



May Music Schedule:

Thursday, May 9: Tracy Kim and Friends

Thursday, May 16: Courtney Freed

Thursday, May 23: Hotchkiss and Smith Duo

Thursday, May 30: The Parnells See less



Amaterra

Meaning “for the love of the Earth,” Amaterra is a state-of-the-art winery and restaurant that opened in early 2022 amidst the tree-filled slopes of Portland’s West Hills. Just minutes from downtown Portland, the facility serves as a destination for both residents and visitors alike and features a 12-acre vineyard, chef-driven restaurant, outdoor event lawn, and expansive city views. The gravity-flow winery produces 10,000 cases of wine annually, predominantly Pinot Noir and Chardonnay. For more information, please visit: https://amaterrawines.com/

Fee: $25