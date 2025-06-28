 Calendar Home
Location:Privé Vineyard
Map:28155 NE Bell Road, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 503-554-0464
Email:dan@privevineyard.com
Website:http://privevineyard.com
Jun 28, 2025 11:00 am - 3:00 pm

Joie de Vivre Chardonnay Celebration

For the first time since Privé Vineyard's founding we are having a Chardonnay Celebration! We released our first Chardonnay with a 2022 Reserve Chardonnay (only 20 cases left) last year. Now we are ready to throw a party to celebrate the release of the 2023 Reserve Chardonnay and a special 2023 Joie de Vivre Chardonnay. Come party with us June 28th. We will have paired bites by Wine and Dine Catering, patio time, and a showcase of all 3 of these special Chardonnays (PLUS we will have some new release Pinots to scratch that red wine itch).
June 28th, 11 am to 3 pm
$35 per person
Purchase tickets at privevineyard.com

 

$35

