|Location:
|Privé Vineyard
|Map:
|28155 NE Bell Road, Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
|503-554-0464
|Email:
|dan@privevineyard.com
|Website:
|http://privevineyard.com
|All Dates:
Joie de Vivre Chardonnay Celebration
For the first time since Privé Vineyard's founding we are having a Chardonnay Celebration! We released our first Chardonnay with a 2022 Reserve Chardonnay (only 20 cases left) last year. Now we are ready to throw a party to celebrate the release of the 2023 Reserve Chardonnay and a special 2023 Joie de Vivre Chardonnay. Come party with us June 28th. We will have paired bites by Wine and Dine Catering, patio time, and a showcase of all 3 of these special Chardonnays (PLUS we will have some new release Pinots to scratch that red wine itch).
June 28th, 11 am to 3 pm
$35 per person
Purchase tickets at privevineyard.com
Fee: $35
