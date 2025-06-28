Joie de Vivre Chardonnay Celebration

For the first time since Privé Vineyard's founding we are having a Chardonnay Celebration! We released our first Chardonnay with a 2022 Reserve Chardonnay (only 20 cases left) last year. Now we are ready to throw a party to celebrate the release of the 2023 Reserve Chardonnay and a special 2023 Joie de Vivre Chardonnay. Come party with us June 28th. We will have paired bites by Wine and Dine Catering, patio time, and a showcase of all 3 of these special Chardonnays (PLUS we will have some new release Pinots to scratch that red wine itch).

June 28th, 11 am to 3 pm

$35 per person

Purchase tickets at privevineyard.com





Fee: $35