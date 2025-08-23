John Shipe & Lilli Worona

John Shipe & Lilli Worona, a pair of multi-genred Northwest songsters, bring half-a-dozen instruments and hundreds of tunes to their act. Shipe is currently running on his 13th acclaimed, charting album. Lilli, one of Central Oregon’s most in-demand violinist/vocalists, just finished her second. They’ve been a duo since since 2021, harmonizing on each other’s original music, and rendering cover tunes in their unique style.



Wood-fired PIZZA & CHARCUTERIE available! Award winning wines — something for everyone— plus beer and non-alcoholic beverages.Free, family-friendly, no reservations needed! Cheers! See you up on the hill!