|Location:
|Sarver Patio Stage
|Map:
|25600 Mayola Lane, Eugene, OR 97402
|Phone:
|541-935-2979
|Email:
|Events@sarverwinery.com
|Website:
|http://Sarverwinery.com
|All Dates:
John Shipe & Lilli Worona
John Shipe & Lilli Worona, a pair of multi-genred Northwest songsters, bring half-a-dozen instruments and hundreds of tunes to their act. Shipe is currently running on his 13th acclaimed, charting album. Lilli, one of Central Oregon’s most in-demand violinist/vocalists, just finished her second. They’ve been a duo since since 2021, harmonizing on each other’s original music, and rendering cover tunes in their unique style.
Wood-fired PIZZA & CHARCUTERIE available! Award winning wines — something for everyone— plus beer and non-alcoholic beverages.Free, family-friendly, no reservations needed! Cheers! See you up on the hill!
This dynamic duo brings half a dozen instruments & hundreds of tunes —not to be missed!