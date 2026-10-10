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Location:Sidereus Winery Tasting House
Map:5195 SW Hergert Rd, Cornelius, OR 97113
Phone: 503-992-1196
Email:info@sidereuswinery.com
Website:https://sidereuswinery.com/event/joeys-birthday-sidereus-winerys-beloved-dog-wicked-treats/
All Dates:Oct 31, 2026 11:00 am - 6:00 pm

Joey’s Birthday, Wicked Treats, Costumes

On Oct. 31, Sidereus Winery celebrates Joey’s birthday, our beloved winery dog, which is also on the spooky day of Halloween. Come by for a glass and pick up a special treat for your fur baby that you can take home or have your dog enjoy on-site. Please note that dogs are welcome on our deck and lawn areas—[only Joey can come in the Sidereus Tasting House]. For adults, join in the spirit of Halloween in costume with your friends. We’ll have treats for you too, while supplies last.

Joey’s Story: A 4-pound Puff, the Smartest Dog, Best Friends
Read more > https://sidereuswinery.com/event/joeys-birthday-sidereus-winerys-beloved-dog-wicked-treats/

Make a Reservation > https://sidereuswinery.orderport.net/reservations

 

Fee: $0

On Oct. 31, Sidereus Winery celebrates Joey's birthday, our beloved winery dog, which is also on the spooky day of Halloween. Come by for a glass and pick up a treat for your fur baby and yourself, as supplies last. Costumes are welcome! Please note that dogs are welcome on our deck and in lawn areas.

Sidereus Winery Tasting House
Sidereus Winery Tasting House 97113 5195 SW Hergert Rd, Cornelius, OR 97113
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