|Location:
|Sidereus Winery Tasting House
|Map:
|5195 SW Hergert Rd, Cornelius, OR 97113
|Phone:
|503-992-1196
|Email:
|info@sidereuswinery.com
|Website:
|https://sidereuswinery.com/event/joeys-birthday-sidereus-winerys-beloved-dog-wicked-treats/
|All Dates:
Joey’s Birthday, Wicked Treats, Costumes
On Oct. 31, Sidereus Winery celebrates Joey’s birthday, our beloved winery dog, which is also on the spooky day of Halloween. Come by for a glass and pick up a special treat for your fur baby that you can take home or have your dog enjoy on-site. Please note that dogs are welcome on our deck and lawn areas—[only Joey can come in the Sidereus Tasting House]. For adults, join in the spirit of Halloween in costume with your friends. We’ll have treats for you too, while supplies last.
Joey’s Story: A 4-pound Puff, the Smartest Dog, Best Friends
Read more > https://sidereuswinery.com/event/joeys-birthday-sidereus-winerys-beloved-dog-wicked-treats/
Make a Reservation > https://sidereuswinery.orderport.net/reservations
Fee: $0
On Oct. 31, Sidereus Winery celebrates Joey's birthday, our beloved winery dog, which is also on the spooky day of Halloween. Come by for a glass and pick up a treat for your fur baby and yourself, as supplies last. Costumes are welcome! Please note that dogs are welcome on our deck and in lawn areas.