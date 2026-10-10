Joey’s Birthday, Wicked Treats, Costumes

On Oct. 31, Sidereus Winery celebrates Joey’s birthday, our beloved winery dog, which is also on the spooky day of Halloween. Come by for a glass and pick up a special treat for your fur baby that you can take home or have your dog enjoy on-site. Please note that dogs are welcome on our deck and lawn areas—[only Joey can come in the Sidereus Tasting House]. For adults, join in the spirit of Halloween in costume with your friends. We’ll have treats for you too, while supplies last.



Joey’s Story: A 4-pound Puff, the Smartest Dog, Best Friends

Read more > https://sidereuswinery.com/event/joeys-birthday-sidereus-winerys-beloved-dog-wicked-treats/



Make a Reservation > https://sidereuswinery.orderport.net/reservations

Fee: $0