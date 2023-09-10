 Calendar Home
Location:Solena Estate
Map:17096 NE Woodland Loop Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148, Yamhill, Oregon 97148
Phone: 503-662-3700
Email:info@solenaestate.com
Website:http://https://www.solenaestate.com/events/2023/9/10/jeopardy-and-brunch-at-solna-estate
All Dates:Sep 10, 2023 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm

Jeopardy and Brunch at Soléna Estate

Come test your trivia skills here at Soléna Estate. Ticket entry includes one complimentary mimosa, Govino cup, 2 rounds of Jeopardy, and prizes...(if you win). Brunch items, glass pours, and bottles will be available for purchase.

$15 Entry Fee

10% off bottle purchases. *Stackable for Club Members*

 

Fee: $15

Come test your trivia skills here at Soléna Estate. Ticket entry includes one complimentary mimosa, Govino cup, 2 rounds of Jeopardy, and prizes...(if you win). Brunch items, glass pours, and bottles will be available for purchase.$15 Entry Fee10% off bottle purchases. *Stackable for Club Members*   Fee: $15
Solena Estate
Solena Estate 17096 17096 NE Woodland Loop Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148, Yamhill, Oregon 97148
September (2023)
« August
October »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2023 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable