Jeopardy and Brunch at Soléna Estate

Come test your trivia skills here at Soléna Estate. Ticket entry includes one complimentary mimosa, Govino cup, 2 rounds of Jeopardy, and prizes...(if you win). Brunch items, glass pours, and bottles will be available for purchase.



$15 Entry Fee



10% off bottle purchases. *Stackable for Club Members*

Fee: $15