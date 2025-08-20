Jazz in the Vineyards

Jazz in the Vineyard: An Evening of Music, Wine & Dining Among the Vines

Featuring Live Jazz by Olem & Company. We invite you to join us for an enchanting evening of dinner, wine, and smooth jazz at Reustle–Prayer Rock Vineyards. Picture this: a golden sunset over the vineyard, the gentle hum of conversation, the aroma of a delicious meal, and the soulful sounds of Olem & Company filling the air.

Settle in among the vines and treat yourself to a relaxing, al fresco dinner as this talented group brings the vineyard to life with live jazz classics and modern favorites. Their smooth rhythms and toe-tapping energy will set the perfect tone for a magical evening. Whether you come with friends, a special someone, or just want to enjoy a beautiful night out, this is an event made for making memories.



Wine will be available for purchase by the glass or bottle

Reservations are required

Adults only, please

No outside food or beverages permitted

So grab your favorite people, bring your appetite, and join us for a night where music, wine, and vineyard charm come together in perfect harmony.

We can’t wait to share this special evening with you!

Fee: $65/$85, Members/Non Members