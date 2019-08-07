Jazz in the Vineyard

6PM-8PM

Join us from 6PM-8PM as we enjoy dinner in the vineyard accompanied by live Jazz by Olem Alves. Your ticket price includes a full dinner and we will have wine available for purchase. Tickets are only $45 per person. Call us at the winery at (541) 459-6060 for details.