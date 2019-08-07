 Calendar Home
Location:Reustle-Prayer Rock Vineyards
Map:960 Cal Henry Rd, Roseburg, Oregon 97471
Phone: 541 459-6060
Email:wine@reustlevineyards.com
All Dates:Aug 7, 2019 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Jazz in the Vineyard

August 7, 2019
6PM-8PM
Join us from 6PM-8PM as we enjoy dinner in the vineyard accompanied by live Jazz by Olem Alves. Your ticket price includes a full dinner and we will have wine available for purchase. Tickets are only $45 per person. Call us at the winery at (541) 459-6060 for details.

 

Join us for DInner in the vineyard with live Jazz music

