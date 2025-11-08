Jacques Pépin 90/90 Soirée

Join us for an unforgettable celebration where the bounty of the farm meets the sparkle of Oregon wine. Hosted by Chef Sarah Schafer of Grounded Table - a restaurant deeply rooted in regenerative sourcing and connection to the land - this lively Sparkling Wine Birthday Soirée brings together eight of the Willamette Valley’s most acclaimed sparkling wine producers, each pouring their finest bubbly for an evening of flavor, fun, and community.



Savor seasonal, farm-driven canapés and desserts, each crafted to honor the farms, fields, and hands that bring the harvest to life. Set within Stillwater, The Ground’s beautifully renovated historic venue in downtown McMinnville, the evening will sparkle with live music, conversation, and the golden glow of the season.



Part of the Jacques Pépin Foundation’s 90/90 Dinner Series, this celebration pays tribute to Jacques’ 90th birthday and his favorite beverage, **sparkling wine** while supporting the Foundation’s mission to make culinary education accessible to all.



Join us on November 8th to raise a glass to the 2025 harvest, to the vibrant Oregon community that makes it possible, and to a culinary legend whose spirit continues to inspire joy at every table.

Fee: $90