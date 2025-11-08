 Calendar Home
Location:The Ground at Stillwater
Map:455 NE Irvine St, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
Phone: 503-472-6206
Email:events@groundedhospitality.love
Website:https://www.theground.love/events-calendar/mc379wo46zgy2wfa5nutxbrxggopm7
All Dates:Nov 8, 2025 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Jacques Pépin 90/90 Soirée

Join us for an unforgettable celebration where the bounty of the farm meets the sparkle of Oregon wine. Hosted by Chef Sarah Schafer of Grounded Table - a restaurant deeply rooted in regenerative sourcing and connection to the land - this lively Sparkling Wine Birthday Soirée brings together eight of the Willamette Valley’s most acclaimed sparkling wine producers, each pouring their finest bubbly for an evening of flavor, fun, and community.

Savor seasonal, farm-driven canapés and desserts, each crafted to honor the farms, fields, and hands that bring the harvest to life. Set within Stillwater, The Ground’s beautifully renovated historic venue in downtown McMinnville, the evening will sparkle with live music, conversation, and the golden glow of the season.

Part of the Jacques Pépin Foundation’s 90/90 Dinner Series, this celebration pays tribute to Jacques’ 90th birthday and his favorite beverage, **sparkling wine** while supporting the Foundation’s mission to make culinary education accessible to all.

Join us on November 8th to raise a glass to the 2025 harvest, to the vibrant Oregon community that makes it possible, and to a culinary legend whose spirit continues to inspire joy at every table.

 

Fee: $90

A CELEBRATION OF FOOD, SPARKLING WINE & COMMUNITY

The Ground at Stillwater
The Ground at Stillwater 97128 455 NE Irvine St, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
November (2025)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2025 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable