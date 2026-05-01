Iterum Wines Spring Release & Open House

Join us for our annual Spring open house on Saturday, May 16th from 11am-4pm.

$25 Entry | Complimentary for Subscription Holders



To RSVP select the preferred one-hour time slot for your visit. Limited tickets are available. Entry is $25 per person and includes a taste of 5 wines including our newest spring releases.



FEATURED SPRING RELEASES

2024 Orchard House Estate Sauvignon Blanc

2022 Orchard House Eststae Chardonnay

2022 ‘Old Friend’ Symonette Vineyard Pinot Noir

2022 ‘Old Friend’ Quailhurst Vineyard Pinot Noir



Full Circle Society Subscription holders and their guests are invited to join complimentary. Simply login with the email linked to your subscription at checkout for the price to adjust to $0. For those unable to attend on Saturday, we invite you to explore our private reservations - learn more here!



Should you have any inquiries, please don't hesitate to contact us at patricia@iterum.wine or call ­(503) 779-8840. We look forward to sharing this experience with you.



(Tickets are nonrefundable but they are transferable. Industry members, reach out to amelia@iterum.wine to join us complimentary.)

Fee: $25