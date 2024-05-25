ITERUM WINES SPRING RELEASE & OPEN HOUSE

Join us for our Spring Release Open House on Saturday, May 25th, from 11am to 4pm at the picturesque Orchard House Estate! Your ticket grants you access to a curated tasting of 5 exceptional new releases including our highly anticipated 2021 Pinot Noirs, new subscription-exclusive wines and our inaugural late harvest dessert wine.



Due to the intimate nature of the event, reservations are essential and space is limited. To secure your spot, select the preferred one-hour time slot for your visit. Tickets are priced at $30 per person and must be reserved for all members of your party. As a special benefit, Full Circle Society Subscription holders can RSVP up to 4 guests complimentary. Simply log in with the email linked to your membership for pricing to adjust.



New Releases Include

2019 Orchard House Estate Blanc de Blancs - Subscription Exclusive

2023 'Old Friend' Oak Grove Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc

2021 Clone 114 Orchard House Vineyard Pinot Noir

2021 Clone 115 Orchard House Vineyard Pinot Noir

2021 'Old Friend' Quailhurst Vineyard Pinot Noir - Subscription Exclusive

2021 'Old Friend' Arlyn Vineyard Pinot Noir - Subscription Exclusive

2023 'Old Friend' Late Harvest Sauvignon Blanc Dessert Wine - Subscription Exclusive



For those unable to attend on Saturday, private reservations are available on Sunday, May 26th, and Monday, May 27th (Memorial Day). Reach out to check availability after exploring our tasting options HERE.



Should you have any inquiries, please don't hesitate to contact us at patricia@iterum.wine or call ­(503) 779-8840. We look forward to sharing this experience with you.



(Tickets are non-refundable but are transferable.)

Fee: $30