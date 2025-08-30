Iterum Wines Labor Day Weekend Open House

Labor Day Weekend Open House

At The Orchard House Estate

Saturday, August 30th | 11:00 am - 3:00 pm

$25 Entry | Complimentary for Subscription Holders



Join us for our Labor Day Weekend open house!



To RSVP select the preferred one-hour time slot for your visit. Entry is $25 per person and includes a taste of 5 wines. Full Circle Society Subscription holders and their guests are invited to join complimentary. Simply login with the email linked to your subscription at checkout for the price to adjust to $0. For those unable to attend on Saturday, we invite you to explore our private reservations - learn more here!



Should you have any inquiries, please don't hesitate to contact us at patricia@iterum.wine or call ­(503) 779-8840. We look forward to sharing this experience with you.



(Tickets are nonrefundable but they are transferable.)

Fee: $25