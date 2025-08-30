|Location:
|Iterum Wines at the Orchard House Estate
|Map:
|5917 Orchard Heights Road NW, Salem, OR 97304
|Phone:
|(503) 779-8840
|Email:
|patricia@iterum.wine
|Website:
|http://5917 Orchard Heights Road NW
|All Dates:
Iterum Wines Labor Day Weekend Open House
At The Orchard House Estate
Saturday, August 30th | 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
$25 Entry | Complimentary for Subscription Holders
Join us for our Labor Day Weekend open house!
To RSVP select the preferred one-hour time slot for your visit. Entry is $25 per person and includes a taste of 5 wines. Full Circle Society Subscription holders and their guests are invited to join complimentary. Simply login with the email linked to your subscription at checkout for the price to adjust to $0. For those unable to attend on Saturday, we invite you to explore our private reservations - learn more here!
Should you have any inquiries, please don't hesitate to contact us at patricia@iterum.wine or call (503) 779-8840. We look forward to sharing this experience with you.
(Tickets are nonrefundable but they are transferable.)
Fee: $25
