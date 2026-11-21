Iterum Wine Pre-Thanksgiving Open House

Pre-Thanksgiving Open House

Saturday, November 21 | 11:00AM - 4:00PM

Orchard House Estate | 5917 Orchard Heights Rd NW Salem, OR 97304

$30/Person | Complimentry for Subscription Holders

Reservations Required

Subscription Holders - login for price to adjust to $0



As another harvest comes to a close, we look forward to opening our doors and sharing the wines, stories, and work that have filled our year.



Just a few times a year, we welcome guests into our home at Orchard House Estate. We invite you to join Winemaker & Owner Joe Dobbes, Co-Owner Patricia Dobbes, and our family for an intimate afternoon of wine and conversation, offering a rare opportunity to taste with Joe, hear the stories behind each bottle, and discover what we've been working on.



Enjoy a curated flight of six wines accompanied by light charcuterie, including the highly anticipated release of two new additions to our ‘Old Friends’ collection:



2022 ‘Old Friend’ Arlyn Vineyard Pinot Noir

Chehalem Mountains AVA

95 Points, Owen Bargreen

93 Points, International Wine Report



2022 ‘Old Friend’ Eola Springs Pinot Noir

Eola-Amity Hills AVA

95 Points, Owen Bargreen

94 Points, International Wine Report



With Thanksgiving approaching, we hope you'll also find something special to bring to your holiday table or share with loved ones. A selection of wines, including large-format magnums, will be available for holiday gatherings and gifting.



Space is limited in our intimate setting. We kindly ask that you reserve your preferred time slot and arrive at your scheduled time.



We look forward to welcoming you into our home and raising a glass to another memorable harvest.



Questions?

patricia@iterum.wine

503.779.8840

Fee: $30