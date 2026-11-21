|Location:
|Iterum Wines at the Orchard House Estate
|Map:
|5917 Orchard Heights Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
|Phone:
|503.779.8840
|Email:
|patricia@iterum.wine
|Website:
|https://iterumwines.com/product/pre-thanksgiving-open-house/
|All Dates:
Iterum Wine Pre-Thanksgiving Open House
Pre-Thanksgiving Open House
Saturday, November 21 | 11:00AM - 4:00PM
Orchard House Estate | 5917 Orchard Heights Rd NW Salem, OR 97304
$30/Person | Complimentry for Subscription Holders
Reservations Required
Subscription Holders - login for price to adjust to $0
As another harvest comes to a close, we look forward to opening our doors and sharing the wines, stories, and work that have filled our year.
Just a few times a year, we welcome guests into our home at Orchard House Estate. We invite you to join Winemaker & Owner Joe Dobbes, Co-Owner Patricia Dobbes, and our family for an intimate afternoon of wine and conversation, offering a rare opportunity to taste with Joe, hear the stories behind each bottle, and discover what we've been working on.
Enjoy a curated flight of six wines accompanied by light charcuterie, including the highly anticipated release of two new additions to our ‘Old Friends’ collection:
2022 ‘Old Friend’ Arlyn Vineyard Pinot Noir
Chehalem Mountains AVA
95 Points, Owen Bargreen
93 Points, International Wine Report
2022 ‘Old Friend’ Eola Springs Pinot Noir
Eola-Amity Hills AVA
95 Points, Owen Bargreen
94 Points, International Wine Report
With Thanksgiving approaching, we hope you'll also find something special to bring to your holiday table or share with loved ones. A selection of wines, including large-format magnums, will be available for holiday gatherings and gifting.
Space is limited in our intimate setting. We kindly ask that you reserve your preferred time slot and arrive at your scheduled time.
We look forward to welcoming you into our home and raising a glass to another memorable harvest.
Questions?
patricia@iterum.wine
503.779.8840
Fee: $30
Join Winemaker & Owner, Joe Dobbess on Saturday, November 21, from 11 AM–4 PM for Iterum Wines' annual Pre-Thanksgiving Open House at Orchard House Estate!