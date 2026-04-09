Iterum Wine Open House & Vineyard Hike

Iterum Wines by Winemaker, Joe Dobbes is hosting a Labor Day Weekend Open House & Vineyard Hike



- VINEYARD HIKE + OPEN HOUSE TASTING | $50 PER PERSON | 11AM–1PM

- OPEN HOUSE TASTING | $30 PER PERSON | 12PM–4PM



Both the Vineyard Hike + Open House Tasting and the Open House Tasting are complimentary for subscription holders, up to 6 tickets. Please log in for the price to adjust to $0.



We’re opening the doors to the Orchard House Estate on Saturday, September 5th for our annual Labor Day Weekend Open House. Each year, this gathering marks the beginning of harvest at Iterum—a chance to welcome friends into our home, share what’s new, and raise a glass to the vintage ahead.



Enjoy a progressive tasting led by Winemaker and Owner Joe Dobbes and Co-Owner Patricia Dobbes. This year, we’ll be releasing two new estate Pinot Noirs: the 2022 Orchard House Estate Clone 115 Pinot Noir and 2022 Orchard House Estate Clone 114 Pinot Noir which will be featured among a selection of wines from the Iterum portfolio, accompanied by light cheese and charcuterie.



The Open House runs from 12PM–4PM. For the first time ever, Joe will kick off the day with a special Vineyard Hour starting at 11am, before the Open House begins at noon.



Joe has been making wine for 40 years. In 2017, he stepped away from the wine world for two years and used that time to look back on decades of experience through a new lens, questioning every part of the process—from vineyard planting and farming to winemaking. When he returned to create Iterum, he did so with a newly defined philosophy and a fresh approach to both the vineyard and cellar.



During this guided hike, Joe will share what’s happening in the vineyard right now, his farming philosophy, and what he’s seeing and planning for the 2026 vintage ahead—with plenty of opportunities to taste grapes along the way. Your ticket also includes admission to the Open House tasting following the hike.



Space for this experience is very limited. The vineyard hike will take place rain or shine—harvest doesn’t stop for Oregon weather, and neither will we. Come prepared with appropriate footwear, layers, and rain gear if needed, though we’ll be keeping our fingers crossed for sunshine.



Please note: Advance reservations are required due to the intimate nature of the event. Reservations are limited for each time slot to allow plenty of time to taste, ask questions, and hear directly from Joe about the wines and the vintage ahead. For same-day tickets, please call 503-851-2707 to inquire about availability.

Fee: $30