Italy in the Valley

Wineries from throughout Oregon gather at Cana's Feast to highlight their Northwest take on the classic wines of Italy.



Your entrance fee includes a logo wine glass, wine tastings, lunch, and more!



TICKETS:

$60 per person until July 18th

$70 per person July 18th - August 15th



Non-refundable but transferrable



21+ ONLY

