Location:Cana's Feast Winery
Map:750 W. Lincoln St, Carlton, Oregon 97111
Phone: 503.852.0002
Email:amy@canasfeast.com
Website:http://italyinthevalley.com
All Dates:Aug 18, 2024 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Italy in the Valley

Wineries from throughout Oregon gather at Cana's Feast to highlight their Northwest take on the classic wines of Italy.

Your entrance fee includes a logo wine glass, wine tastings, lunch, and more!

TICKETS:
$60 per person until July 18th
$70 per person July 18th - August 15th

Non-refundable but transferrable

21+ ONLY

 

Fee: $60 and $70

Italy in the Valley is a celebration of wine, food, music, and friendship.

Cana's Feast Winery
