|Cana's Feast Winery
|750 W. Lincoln St, Carlton, Oregon 97111
|503.852.0002
|amy@canasfeast.com
|http://italyinthevalley.com
Italy in the Valley
Wineries from throughout Oregon gather at Cana's Feast to highlight their Northwest take on the classic wines of Italy.
Your entrance fee includes a logo wine glass, wine tastings, lunch, and more!
$60 per person until July 18th
$70 per person July 18th - August 15th
Non-refundable but transferrable
21+ ONLY
Italy in the Valley is a celebration of wine, food, music, and friendship.