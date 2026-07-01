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Location:Resolu Cellars Tasting Room & Winery
Map:262 SE 4th Ave, Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
Phone: 503-482-8466
Email:info@resolucellars.com
Website:https://resolucellars.com/events/
All Dates:Jul 22, 2026 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm

Italy Awaits at Resolu Cellars

🇮🇹 Italy Awaits. The journey begins with a glass.

Join Scott and Kathie Nelson of Résolu Cellars and Alessandra Gardino of Customized Journeys for a relaxed evening as we introduce our 2027 Northern Italy Food & Wine Journey.

For years, Italy has inspired the wines we craft at Résolu Cellars—from the varietals we choose to the belief that the best conversations happen around a table with good food and great wine.

Now we're taking the next step.

Enjoy your favorite glass (or bottle) of Résolu's Italian wines, complimentary Italian-inspired aperitivo bites, and an evening of stories about the vineyards, villages, cuisine, and traditions that make Northern Italy one of the world's most celebrated wine regions.

Whether you're simply curious about Italy, dreaming of future travel, or wondering what it's would be like to experience these places with us, we'd love to have you join the conversation.

📅 Wednesday, July 22
🕠 5:30 PM
📍 Résolu Cellars – Historic Downtown Hillsboro
💻 Or join us live via Zoom

Admission is complimentary. If you're planning to join us in the tasting room, please RSVP so we can save you a seat and prepare enough aperitivo bites.

Joining virtually? Email info@resolucellars.com and we'll send you the Zoom invitation. Please RSVP by July 21st so we can get you the zoom channel information.

Pull up a chair. We'd love to share what's inspiring our next adventure.
Questions? Reach out 503-482-VINO (8466)

Italy Awaits at Resolu Cellars. Sip w/ us or join via Zoom

Resolu Cellars Tasting Room & Winery
Resolu Cellars Tasting Room & Winery 97123 262 SE 4th Ave, Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
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