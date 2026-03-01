 Calendar Home
Location:Boundary Social Club
Map:126 SW Mitchell St, Portland, Oregon 97239
Phone: 4159484467
Email:michael@cestwhat.org
Website:http://295 Durham Street
All Dates:Mar 14, 2026 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Italian Wine Tasting Class

I hope you can join us for our next wine gathering — an intimate evening of discovery, conversation, and exceptional bottles. You can register at this link: https://www.cestwhatwine.com/event-details/option-1-italian-wine-encore

March's Wine Experience at Boundary Social Club will transport us to Northern Italy, exploring wines that balance tradition, character, and a touch of surprise. We’ll taste:

A fabulous Barolo from Piemonte, structured and soulful
A distinctive Cabernet blend from Veneto, unexpected and compelling

An exotic Ribolla Gialla from Friuli Venezia Giulia, fresh, textured, and quietly captivating

As always, these monthly wine experiences are limited to just 12 guests, creating space for relaxed conversation, thoughtful tasting, and shared discovery in an intimate wine-club setting.

The gathering takes place in a private room at my wine club, just off Macadam Avenue in the John’s Landing area. We’ll enjoy five or more carefully selected wines, accompanied by engaging stories behind each bottle, and the simple joy of spending time with fellow wine enthusiasts. Charcuterie snacks will be provided, and wines will be available for purchase at special sommelier pricing.

We ask for a modest fee to help cover the cost of the wines and food.

I hope you’ll join us for an evening that feels both indulgent and wonderfully down to earth.

Warmly,

Michael Perman, Sommelier

C’EST WHAT? Wine & Sensory

 

Fee: $23

C'EST WHAT? Wine is offering an Italian Wine Experience with Sommelier Michael Perman

