Italian Sip & Mingle

Join us with Sara Klein, Italian wine specialist with Kobrand Wine, on a tour of Italy. Explore the different wine regions of Italy while enjoying curated chef bites.



This will be a walk-around style event. Drop in any time during the event.



WINES:

Medici Ermete Concerto Organic Lambrusco 2024

Agricola Punica Samas Isola Dei Nuraghi IGT Chardonnay-Vermentino

Buglioni Musa Lugana Veneto White Trebbiano

Michele Chiarlo Il Principe Langhe DOC Nebbiolo

Michele Chiarlo La Court Barbera D’Asti Superiore Nizza DOCG Barbera

Tenuta Di Biserno Campo Di Sasso Insoglio del Cinghiale Red Blend 2022

Tenuta Di Nozzole Le Bruniche Toscana IGT Chardonna

Tenuta Sette Ponti Crognolo Toscana IGT Super Tuscan Blend 202

Villa Matilde Campania IGT Aglianico

Buglioni Amarone della Valpolicella Classico L’Amarone Valpolicella Blend



BITES:

Lamb Lollipops with Nepitella & Black Pepper

Chanterelle & Parmigiano Reggiano Crostino

Boar Shortribs Dolceforte

Pecorino & Black Truffle Croquettes



About Zupan’s Markets

Founded by John Zupan in 1975, Zupan’s Markets is a local and family-owned gourmet market that has served Portland’s food-loving community for nearly 50 years. Zupan’s Markets has three locations in Portland and Lake Oswego that focus on quality, selling everything from the best meats and wines to the freshest produce, baked goods, gourmet deli products, specialty foods, flowers and more, always emphasizing locally-sourced, artisan products when possible. For more information, visit: www.zupans.com.



About Kobrand

Kobrand Wine & Spirits is a prominent U.S. importer with a deep commitment to Italian wine, representing a diverse portfolio that includes historic estates and innovative producers. Their Italian selections feature renowned names such as Michele Chiarlo, Feudo Maccari, and Tenuta San Guido, showcasing both regional authenticity and modern winemaking excellence. With a legacy dating back to 1944, Kobrand has played a key role in introducing and elevating Italian wines in the American market.

Fee: $75