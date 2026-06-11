|Location:
|Wine and Drinks Academy
|Map:
|3319 SE 50th Ave, Portland, OR 97206
|Phone:
|503-764-7698
|Email:
|cheers@winedrinksacademy.com
|Website:
|https://www.winedrinksacademy.com/intro-to-wine
|All Dates:
Introduction to Wine Series
In this lively, three-part series, you’ll build real confidence in the glass as you explore what actually shapes the wines you love: grape variety, place, and the winemaker’s touch. Each session is tasting-driven and will guide you in discovering the styles you love, how to describe them, and how to navigate a wine list like a pro.
Fee: $225
Discover wine the way it’s meant to be learned—by tasting it.