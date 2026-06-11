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Location:Wine and Drinks Academy
Map:3319 SE 50th Ave, Portland, OR 97206
Phone: 503-764-7698
Email:cheers@winedrinksacademy.com
Website:https://www.winedrinksacademy.com/intro-to-wine
All Dates:Jun 11, 2026 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Jun 18, 2026 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Jun 25, 2026 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm

Introduction to Wine Series

In this lively, three-part series, you’ll build real confidence in the glass as you explore what actually shapes the wines you love: grape variety, place, and the winemaker’s touch. Each session is tasting-driven and will guide you in discovering the styles you love, how to describe them, and how to navigate a wine list like a pro.

 

Fee: $225

Discover wine the way it’s meant to be learned—by tasting it.

Wine and Drinks Academy
Wine and Drinks Academy 97206 3319 SE 50th Ave, Portland, OR 97206
June (2026)
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© 2026 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

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