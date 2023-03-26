 Calendar Home
Location:Knudsen Vineyards
Map:9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 503-580-1596
Email:info@knudsenvineyards.com
Website:http://https://knudsenvineyards.com/events/
All Dates:Mar 26, 2023 10:30 am - 11:30 am

Intro to Tasting in Wine Country

Learn the fundamentals of how to taste wine in an entertaining and educational way with Knudsen Vineyards Hospitality Ambassador, Lester Sparks.

In this small group session you will learn…

> The basics of wine tasting etiquette (Is it ok to spit or dump the wine? Do you need a reservation?)

> The three S’s of wine tasting - sight, smell, sip - including how to do it, and why.

A reservation is required to attend.
$35 tasting fee / the education is FREE!

 

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings.
