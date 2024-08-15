|Location:
|Willamette Valley Vineyards Estate
|Map:
|8800 Enchanted Way SE, Turner, Oregon 97392
|Phone:
|(503) 588-9463
|Email:
|info@wvv.com
|Website:
|https://www.wvv.com/events/Into-the-Woods-Pairings-Dinner
|All Dates:
Into the Woods pairing dinner w/Chef DJ MacIntyre
Celebrate the end of summer and the start of harvest at a unique wine pairings dinner at Into the Woods at the Estate in the Salem Hills!
Winery Chef DJ has created a family-style meal with seasonal ingredients to complement your favorite summer wines. Mingle with fellow wine enthusiasts and enjoy an outdoor, intimate experience. Relax at this communal wine and food pairing exploration while Winery Ambassador Veronica shares harvest updates from the vineyard.
Reservations for this dinner include food, wine and gratuity.
Tickets are $100 per person, $85 for Owners and Club Members and $75 for Owners who are also Club Members.
~ Menu ~
FEATURED WINES
2018 Elton Chardonnay
2023 Estate Pinot Gris
2021 Bernau Block Pinot Noir
2018 Pambrun Cabernet Sauvignon
2018 Pambrun Merlot
STARTERS
Bread & Butter Caesar Salad
DINNER
Herb Roasted Chicken Breast and Thighs chicken jus, artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes Grilled Teres Major cilantro chimichurri, pickled shallot rings Asparagus Provençal Herb and Oil Marinated Potatoes
DESSERT
Peach Creamsicle Panna Cotta raspberry, strawberry, kiwi, black tea syrup
Fee: $100
Chef DJ MacInty will create a seasonal family-style meal to pair with Willamette wines