Location:Willamette Valley Vineyards Estate
Map:8800 Enchanted Way SE, Turner, Oregon 97392
Phone: (503) 588-9463
Email:info@wvv.com
Website:https://www.wvv.com/events/Into-the-Woods-Pairings-Dinner
All Dates:Aug 15, 2024 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm

Into the Woods pairing dinner w/Chef DJ MacIntyre

Celebrate the end of summer and the start of harvest at a unique wine pairings dinner at Into the Woods at the Estate in the Salem Hills!   Winery Chef DJ has created a family-style meal with seasonal ingredients to complement your favorite summer wines. Mingle with fellow wine enthusiasts and enjoy an outdoor, intimate experience. Relax at this communal wine and food pairing exploration while Winery Ambassador Veronica shares harvest updates from the vineyard.  Reservations for this dinner include food, wine and gratuity. 

Tickets are $100 per person, $85 for Owners and Club Members and $75 for Owners who are also Club Members.

~ Menu ~

FEATURED WINES

2018 Elton Chardonnay 
2023 Estate Pinot Gris 
2021 Bernau Block Pinot Noir 
2018 Pambrun Cabernet Sauvignon
 2018 Pambrun Merlot

STARTERS
Bread & Butter Caesar Salad  
DINNER
Herb Roasted Chicken Breast and Thighs chicken jus, artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes  Grilled Teres Major cilantro chimichurri, pickled shallot rings  Asparagus Provençal  Herb and Oil Marinated Potatoes  
DESSERT
Peach Creamsicle Panna Cotta raspberry, strawberry, kiwi, black tea syrup

 

Fee: $100

