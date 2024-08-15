Into the Woods pairing dinner w/Chef DJ MacIntyre

Celebrate the end of summer and the start of harvest at a unique wine pairings dinner at Into the Woods at the Estate in the Salem Hills! Winery Chef DJ has created a family-style meal with seasonal ingredients to complement your favorite summer wines. Mingle with fellow wine enthusiasts and enjoy an outdoor, intimate experience. Relax at this communal wine and food pairing exploration while Winery Ambassador Veronica shares harvest updates from the vineyard. Reservations for this dinner include food, wine and gratuity.



Tickets are $100 per person, $85 for Owners and Club Members and $75 for Owners who are also Club Members.



~ Menu ~



FEATURED WINES



2018 Elton Chardonnay

2023 Estate Pinot Gris

2021 Bernau Block Pinot Noir

2018 Pambrun Cabernet Sauvignon

2018 Pambrun Merlot



STARTERS

Bread & Butter Caesar Salad

DINNER

Herb Roasted Chicken Breast and Thighs chicken jus, artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes Grilled Teres Major cilantro chimichurri, pickled shallot rings Asparagus Provençal Herb and Oil Marinated Potatoes

DESSERT

Peach Creamsicle Panna Cotta raspberry, strawberry, kiwi, black tea syrup

Fee: $100