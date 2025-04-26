International Viognier Day at Kriselle Cellars

International Viognier Day – April 26th & 27th



Join us for a weekend dedicated to our popular and luscious Viognier. We’ve crafted a special pizza pairing to complement this elegant white wine, offering the perfect way to celebrate this internationally recognized varietal.





We can’t wait to welcome you to the Tasting Room this April! Whether you’re celebrating Malbec, Viognier, or simply the joys of spring, there’s always a perfect pour waiting for you at Kriselle Cellars.

Fee: $Free