Location:Kriselle Cellars
Map:12956 Modoc Rd, White City, OR 97503
Phone: 541-830-8466
Email:nora@krisellecellars.com
Website:http://12956 Modoc Rd
All Dates:Apr 26, 2025 - Apr 27, 2025

International Viognier Day at Kriselle Cellars

International Viognier Day – April 26th & 27th

Join us for a weekend dedicated to our popular and luscious Viognier. We’ve crafted a special pizza pairing to complement this elegant white wine, offering the perfect way to celebrate this internationally recognized varietal.


We can’t wait to welcome you to the Tasting Room this April! Whether you’re celebrating Malbec, Viognier, or simply the joys of spring, there’s always a perfect pour waiting for you at Kriselle Cellars.

 

Fee: $Free

Kriselle Cellars
Kriselle Cellars 12956 12956 Modoc Rd, White City, OR 97503
