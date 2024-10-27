Indy's Birthday Flight

A big happy birthday goes out to our very own winery pup, Indy! 🎂 He turns 13 on October 21st!



Indy has been known each year to be very generous on his birthday (he donated dog food to the local shelter in the past!)



🐾 This year, if you stop by the Tasting Room October 21 through October 27, you can get a 3-wine “Indy Flight” with all proceeds towards Homeward Bound Pets in McMinnville.



Book your reservation on Tock: exploretock.com/yamhill

Fee: $15