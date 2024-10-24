 Calendar Home
Location:Yamhill Valley Vineyards
Map:16250 SW Oldsville Rd, Mcminnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5038433100
Email:info@yamhill.com
Website:http://16250 SW Oldsville Rd
All Dates:Oct 21, 2024 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Oct 24, 2024 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Oct 25, 2024 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Oct 26, 2024 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Oct 27, 2024 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Indy's Birthday Flight

A big happy birthday goes out to our very own winery pup, Indy! 🎂 He turns 13 on October 21st!

Indy has been known each year to be very generous on his birthday (he donated dog food to the local shelter in the past!)

🐾 This year, if you stop by the Tasting Room October 21 through October 27, you can get a 3-wine “Indy Flight” with all proceeds towards Homeward Bound Pets in McMinnville.

Book your reservation on Tock: exploretock.com/yamhill

 

Fee: $15

Yamhill Valley Vineyards
Yamhill Valley Vineyards 16250 16250 SW Oldsville Rd, Mcminnville, OR 97128
