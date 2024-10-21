|Location:
|Yamhill Valley Vineyards
|Map:
|16250 SW Oldsville Rd, Mcminnville, OR 97128
|Phone:
|5038433100
|Email:
|info@yamhill.com
|Website:
|http://16250 SW Oldsville Rd
|All Dates:
Indy's Birthday Flight
A big happy birthday goes out to our very own winery pup, Indy! 🎂 He turns 13 on October 21st!
Indy has been known each year to be very generous on his birthday (he donated dog food to the local shelter in the past!)
🐾 This year, if you stop by the Tasting Room October 21 through October 27, you can get a 3-wine “Indy Flight” with all proceeds towards Homeward Bound Pets in McMinnville.
Book your reservation on Tock: exploretock.com/yamhill
Fee: $15