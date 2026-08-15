 Calendar Home
Location:Phoenix Plaza Civic Center
Map:220 N Main Street, Phoenix, Oregon 97535
Phone: (971) 727-0099
Email:hi@3goats.com
Website:https://www.3goats.com/
All Dates:Aug 15, 2026 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Indie Wine Mixer Southern Oregon Edition

The Indie Wine Mixer features the wines of independent, small, boutique, micro-wineries. The winemaker IS the brand. They do all the work, wear all the hats, and produce killer wines on a shoestring. These are not the wines of gentleman farmers, buyouts, or investment firms. These are the wines of people who love the struggle, the hustle, and getting dirty. The South Edition will feature 20 wineries, food trucks, and a DJ to keep the mood festive and fun. Every ticket purchase helps to support "Bee Regenerative," a women-led non-profit that advances pollinator conservation through applied research partnerships on working ranches and vineyards across the western United States.

 

Fee: $45.00

Wine festival featuring 20 small-production Oregon wineries.

Phoenix Plaza Civic Center
Phoenix Plaza Civic Center 97535 220 N Main Street, Phoenix, Oregon 97535
August (2026)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31          


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2026 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable