Indie Wine Mixer Southern Oregon Edition

The Indie Wine Mixer features the wines of independent, small, boutique, micro-wineries. The winemaker IS the brand. They do all the work, wear all the hats, and produce killer wines on a shoestring. These are not the wines of gentleman farmers, buyouts, or investment firms. These are the wines of people who love the struggle, the hustle, and getting dirty. The South Edition will feature 20 wineries, food trucks, and a DJ to keep the mood festive and fun. Every ticket purchase helps to support "Bee Regenerative," a women-led non-profit that advances pollinator conservation through applied research partnerships on working ranches and vineyards across the western United States.

Fee: $45.00