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Location:Ricochet Wine Co.
Map:1421 Northeast Alpha Drive, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
Phone: (503) 687-4986
Email:hello@indiewinemixer.com
Website:http://www.indiewinemixer.com
All Dates:May 23, 2026 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
May 24, 2026 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Indie Wine Mixer - Memorial Weekend

A celebration of Oregon’s independent, small, & boutique micro-wineries. Two days, 35+ wineries, food trucks, music, and more!

Oregon is known for its indie spirit, and nowhere is that more apparent than in the wine industry. The Indie Wine Mixer celebrates small, independent wineries where the winemaker is the brand. These passionate creators juggle every role—grower, producer, and marketer—crafting exceptional wines on a shoestring budget.

These aren’t wines from corporate investors, big-money buyouts, or gentleman farmers. They’re wines born from grit, hustle, and a love of the craft.

At this year’s Indie Wine Mixer, you’ll meet over 40 winemakers who will be pouring their own creations—because that’s what it means to be indie.

Taking place over Memorial Day Weekend, a time when many large estate wineries hold their Open Houses, the Indie Wine Mixer offers a refreshing alternative: a two-day celebration of both the wine and the vibrant, hardworking community behind it.

 

Fee: $35 - $75

A celebration of Oregon's independent winemakers over Memorial Day Weekend!

Ricochet Wine Co.
Ricochet Wine Co. 97128 1421 Northeast Alpha Drive, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
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© 2026 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

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