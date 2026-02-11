Indie Wine Mixer - Memorial Weekend

A celebration of Oregon’s independent, small, & boutique micro-wineries. Two days, 35+ wineries, food trucks, music, and more!



Oregon is known for its indie spirit, and nowhere is that more apparent than in the wine industry. The Indie Wine Mixer celebrates small, independent wineries where the winemaker is the brand. These passionate creators juggle every role—grower, producer, and marketer—crafting exceptional wines on a shoestring budget.



These aren’t wines from corporate investors, big-money buyouts, or gentleman farmers. They’re wines born from grit, hustle, and a love of the craft.



At this year’s Indie Wine Mixer, you’ll meet over 40 winemakers who will be pouring their own creations—because that’s what it means to be indie.



Taking place over Memorial Day Weekend, a time when many large estate wineries hold their Open Houses, the Indie Wine Mixer offers a refreshing alternative: a two-day celebration of both the wine and the vibrant, hardworking community behind it.

Fee: $35 - $75