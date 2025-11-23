Location: Ricochet Wine Co. Map: 1421 NE Alpha Drive All Dates: Nov 23, 2025 11:00 am - 4:00 pm



Indie Wine Mixer

Celebrate Thanksgiving the Indie way and join 20 + independently owned and operated wineries who do all the work and produce unique, killer wine! Taste, savor, and stock up for Turkey Day with your favorite bottles from Oregon’s scrappiest cellar rats. We will have DJ Jimbo creating a festive—but not corny—mood to set the stage for the holiday festivities. And two food purveyors on hand.

Cost: $45