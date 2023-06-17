Inaugural Sparkling Wine Release

We are thrilled to announce the release of our first-ever sparkling wines - the 2019 Blanc de Blancs and 2019 Brut Rosé!



After 36 valuable months 'en tirage,' these very limited-production wines are finally ready to be disgorged and released. As is true with everything we release, these sparkling wines feature fruit picked exclusively from our estate vineyard. The Blanc de Blancs is made of 100% Chardonnay from the oldest vineyard blocks on the property. The Brut Rosé, also primarily made up of Chardonnay, features a small amount of added Pinot noir, which shifts the color, aroma, and overall flavor profile. Both of these wines are truly tailor-made for those celebratory gatherings and meals.



We are hosting a special event at the Alloro Tasting House to celebrate the inaugural release of these wines. Featuring artfully-crafted bites and fresh oysters prepared and shucked by our culinary team, this gathering will be the first time we pop the corks and pour these exceptional wines for our guests. We hope to see you there!

Fee: $95