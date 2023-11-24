 Calendar Home
Illahe Vineyards Thanksgiving Weekend Open House

Celebrate the holiday season with friends and family at Illahe Vineyards. Taste through a flight of limited estate pinot noirs, white and sparkling wines paired with light nibbles. We will have several local artisans displaying and selling their work in the winery to help you check those thoughtful gifts off your list.

Tasting fee is $20 per person, refunded with a $100 purchase. Complimentary for Club members.

Friday, November 24th - Sunday November 26th, 11-5

 

Fee: $20 tasting fee refunded with $100 wine purchase

