Illahe Vineyards Thanksgiving Weekend Holiday Mark

Kick off the holiday season at Illahe’s Thanksgiving Weekend Holiday Market! Join us on Saturday and Sunday to sip wine with family and friends while you get your holiday shopping done and support local makers.



Browse beautiful handmade goods, shop our holiday wine bundles, and enjoy Illahe wines by the flight, glass, or bottle. We'll be pouring a special selection of our favorite holiday wines, plus library and new release wines exclusively offered this weekend. Wine flights are $20 per person (refunded with a $100 bottle purchase) and complimentary for club members. Chique Meats & Eats will also have charcuterie available for purchase so you can snack while you shop.



Participating Vendors:



Sunstone Studio

Encanto Creations

Wilde Cowgirl

Oregon Woodworking Studios

Chique Magnets

Kerrie Savage

Brow Genie

Chique Meats & Eats



No reservation needed, just stop by. We can't wait to see you!