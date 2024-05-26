 Calendar Home
Location:Illahe Vineyards Tasting Room
Map:3275 Ballard Road, Dallas, Oregon 97338
Phone: 5038311248
Email:karen@illahevineyards.com
Website:http://www.illahevineyards.com
All Dates:May 25, 2024 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
May 26, 2024 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
May 27, 2024 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Illahe Vineyards Memorial Day Weekend Open House

Celebrate the arrival of summer with breathtaking views on our estate vineyard while enjoying a flight of handcrafted estate pinot noirs, gorgeous aromatic whites and rosé that will be perfect for upcoming summer gatherings with friends and family.

Flight paired with light snacks

Tasting fee is $20, refunded with a wine purchase of $100 or more.
As always, club members can taste for free. Don't miss out on this opportunity to enjoy some fantastic wine and beautiful scenery!

 

Fee: $20

