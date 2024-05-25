Illahe Vineyards Memorial Day Weekend Open House

Celebrate the arrival of summer with breathtaking views on our estate vineyard while enjoying a flight of handcrafted estate pinot noirs, gorgeous aromatic whites and rosé that will be perfect for upcoming summer gatherings with friends and family.



Flight paired with light snacks



Tasting fee is $20, refunded with a wine purchase of $100 or more.

As always, club members can taste for free. Don't miss out on this opportunity to enjoy some fantastic wine and beautiful scenery!

Fee: $20