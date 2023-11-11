¡Salud! Grand Dinner & Live Auction Gala

A formal gala with wine tasting reception, silent auction, multi-course dinner and live auction. Featuring the mission and community of the Oregon wine industry and the work of ¡Salud!. In addition to 300+ guests in attendance, bidders from around the country can bid on incredible auction packages of curated collections of wine, unique winemaker and chef experiences and local getaways. This event will also feature a special appeal for donations made directly to the program to support ¡Salud! in bringing preventative, no-cost healthcare directly to the vineyard stewards and their families.

Fee: $500.00