 Calendar Home
Location:The Ritz-Carlton, Portland
Map:900 SW Washington St., Portland, Oregon 97205
Phone: 5036811850
Email:saludauction@tuality.org
Website:http://https://saludauction.org/auction/
All Dates:Nov 11, 2023 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm

¡Salud! Grand Dinner & Live Auction Gala

A formal gala with wine tasting reception, silent auction, multi-course dinner and live auction. Featuring the mission and community of the Oregon wine industry and the work of ¡Salud!. In addition to 300+ guests in attendance, bidders from around the country can bid on incredible auction packages of curated collections of wine, unique winemaker and chef experiences and local getaways. This event will also feature a special appeal for donations made directly to the program to support ¡Salud! in bringing preventative, no-cost healthcare directly to the vineyard stewards and their families.

 

Fee: $500.00

Join us in Portland for the formal gala with tasting reception, dinner and auction.

The Ritz-Carlton, Portland
The Ritz-Carlton, Portland 97205 900 SW Washington St., Portland, Oregon 97205
November (2023)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30    


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2023 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable